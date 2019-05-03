|
|
HAMMONDS: Alfred (Alf) 30 April, 2019 peacefully at Regis Aged Care, Corlette. Formerly of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, loved father & father-in-law of Gai & Geoff Hart, Shelly & Emery Kertesz, much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Angela & Ben, Chantelle & Adam, Heather & Jason, Shannon & Phoebe and of his great grandchildren Beau, Xara & Evie. Aged 93 years. Forever loved. 'So mote it be.' Funeral & committal services for the late ALF HAMMONDS will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON MONDAY (6TH MAY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club, Masonic Brethren, Lithgow Senior Citizens & Club Lithgow are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Three Tree Lodge & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 3, 2019