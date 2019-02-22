Home
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
SPILLANE: Andrew Charles (Andy) 18th February, 2019 peacefully at his home in Clarence. Dearly loved husband of Roslyn, loved father & father-in-law of David & Kelly, Mark & Mel, Kim & Adrian, much loved Grandad of his 10 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren, dear brother of Chris, Tony, John, Ben (deceased) & Paul, fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. Aged 72 years. Forever loved. Prayers for the repose of the soul of the late ANDREW SPILLANE will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON MONDAY (25TH FEBRUARY, 2019) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the prayers private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club & the Bathurst Lapidary Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the N.S.W. Cancer Council may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 22, 2019
