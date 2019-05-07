|
Ward Christopher George Peacefully 20 April 2019 at Clothiers creek, late of Wuthering Heights, Kanimbla Valley. Beloved son of Deryck and Marie Ward (both Dec). Brother of Michael (Dec) Julia, Mary, Antony, Eunice(Dec) and Margaret. Brother in law of John(Dec) Trevor, Christine and Margaret. Loving Uncle of his many Nieces and Nephews. Aged 75 Years A Friend to all In God's loving care Chris's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service to be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic church, (Wentworth Street Blackheath) On Friday May 17th 2019 commencing at 12 Noon. At the conclusion of prayers the cortege will proceed to the catholic portion of the Blackheath cemetery. (In Lieu of flowers donations to the heart foundation would be appreciated) Lithgow City FuneralsLithgow (02)63522111 Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.(A division of T.R. Brownjohn memorial home)
Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 7, 2019