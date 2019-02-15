|
|
SIMPSON, Coleen Rosalind Aged 70 Years Beloved sister to Maureen, John and Rodney. Loving mother to Christopher, Kerry and Callum and mother in law to Toni. Loving Grandmother to Jordan, Lara, Deakin, Jakob and his partner Monique, Sheree and Zach, great grandmother to Tyler. Sadly missed Family and Friends of Coleen are invited to attend a Prayer Service to be held at St John Bosco Catholic Church, Banksia Ave Engadine on Tuesday 19 February 2019 at 11am.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019