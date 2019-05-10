Home
EVANS (nee BOWDEN, NOLAN): Florence May (Flo) 3 May, 2019 peacefully at Endeavour Nursing Home, Springwood. Formerly of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Les (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Caryn, Melissah & Cathy, much loved Nan of her grandchildren & great grandchildren, a dear sister & sister-in-law and auntie of their families. Aged 81 years Forever in our hearts A service for FLORENCE will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (10TH MAY, 2019) AT 2.30 PM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the family grave, Lawn No.1 portion of Lithgow Cemetery. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Alzheimer's Australia and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 10, 2019
