MORRIS (nee MACKEY): Janice Mary 4 May, 2019 peacefully at Nepean Hospital, Kingswood. Of Wallerawang. Dearly loved wife of Robert, loved mother & mother-in-law of Belynda & Nathan Lomas, John & Laura, much loved Nan of Jack, Kate & Brad, dear sister of Margaret Pye, Dennis (both deceased), Eddie & Kerry, fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 62 years. "Sadly missed & forever in our hearts." Funeral & committal services for the late JANICE MORRIS will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lithgow ON MONDAY (13TH MAY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Royal Flying Doctor Service & the National Heart Foundation & may be left at the church. In memory of Janice, please wear a touch of green.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 10, 2019