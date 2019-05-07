Home
John BRAIN

Notice Condolences

John BRAIN Notice
BRAIN: John Thomas (Sooty) 1 May, 2019 suddenly at his home. Of Lidsdale & formerly of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Pat, loved father & father-in-law of Sheena, Tanya, Clint & Peta, much loved Poppy John of Keegan and Mitchell. Aged 80 years Forever in our Hearts Prayers for the repose of the soul of JOHN will be offered in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY (8TH MAY, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. At the conclusion of the prayers private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club & Lithgow Greyhound Association are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Heart Foundation & may be left at the Church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 7, 2019
