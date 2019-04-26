|
|
WARREN (nee WILLIAMS): Lindy Louise 22 April, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Mark, loved mother & mother-in-law of Mitchell & Kylie, Simon & Loryn, Holly & Daniel Muldoon, much loved Grandma of Maggie, Tully, Parker, Eden & Delilah, loving daughter of Jim (deceased) & Joyce, dear sister of Colleen, Anne, John (Pommie), Robert & Maureen, fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 61 years. Missed dearly. Prayers for the repose of the soul of LINDY WARREN will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (26TH APRIL, 2019) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the prayers private interment will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Lithgow Palliative Care & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019