Margaret MULLIGAN

MULLIGAN (nee WILLIAMS): Margaret Ann 15 March, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Formerly of Ferro St, Lithgow. Dearly loved sister & sister-in-law of Cecil & Jean (dec), Ethel & Kevin Newton (both dec), Gladys & Allan (dec) Batcheldor, Stanley & Noela, Norma & Michael Walsh, Raymond & Jan and their families. Aged 82 years May she rest in peace Requiem mass for the repose of the soul of MARGARET ANNE MULLIGAN will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (22ND MARCH, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers following the mass private interment will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club, Catholic Women's League, Gorrie Ban, Bee Hive & St. Vincent de Paul Society are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Three Tree Lodge & may be left at the church. Mull



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019
