SWEENEY (nee BAXTER): Martha Marshall 5 May, 2019 peacefully at Parklands Retirement Village Urangan, QLD. Of Urangan, QLD and formerly of Lithgow & Mudgee. Dearly loved wife of Pat (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Betty & Terry, Clem, Margaret & Ken much loved Nan of Michael, David, Kylie, Bruce, Adam, Lisa & their families, dear sister of Margaret, Alec (both dec) & Betty Rowe & fond auntie of their families. Aged 96 years. Forever in our hearts. We will meet again in Paradise. A graveside service for MARTHA will be held in the Presbyterian No.2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery ON MONDAY (13TH MAY, 2019) at 10.00AM. Thence to be followed by a Memorial Service in the Jehovah's Witnesses, Kingdom Hall, Market Street, Mudgee at 2.00PM.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 10, 2019