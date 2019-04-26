|
BELJON (nee CRONIN): Melva Joyce (Sally) 20 April, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Bowenfels. Wife of Albert (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Judy & Mervyn Tindall (both dec), Faye Read. Lyn & John Wren, Pat & Norm Ford, Peter & Marree, much loved Nana of her 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, loving sister and auntie. Aged 93 years. "Forever in our hearts" Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of MELVA will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow TODAY FRIDAY, (26TH APRIL, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers following the Mass private interment will take place. Members of Gorrie Ban and Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Gorrie Ban and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019