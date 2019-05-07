|
GREEN (nee STOKES): Pamela Margaret (Pam) 4 May, 2019. Of Portland. Dearly loved wife of John (deceased), loved mother & mother-in-law of Rob & Sue, Kathy & Darren Hickson, Peter & Ruth, much loved Gran of her grandchildren Chris & Shayley, Matt & Brooke, Sarah, Amy, Luke and of her great granddaughter Poppy, dear sister of Lorna, Greta (both deceased) & Kevin (Taree), fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 80 years. "Life isn't forever, love is." A service for PAMELA GREEN will be held in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Portland ON FRIDAY (10TH MAY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the family grave, lawn portion of Portland Cemetery. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Daffodil Cottage & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 7, 2019