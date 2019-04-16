|
|
|
MILLER : Patricia Helen Patricia Helen, affectionatley known as Pat, passed peacefully on Monday 8th April 2019 at Tabulam Cottages, Green Street, PORTLAND. Dearly loved wife of Sid (deceased) Loving Mother of Lynette (deceased), Denise & Denis, Lesley & Kevin, Russel (deceased). Cherished Grandma to Melinda & Guy, Nicole & Adam, Jodie & Steven, Matthew & Kim, Timothy, Adrian, Laura & Andy also Great Grandma to Kloe, Taylah, Mia, Ethan, Jack, Codye, Lockey,Jett and Summer. Loved sister of George (deceased), Maureen, John ( deceased), Judith, Dawn and Elizabeth. Fond Aunty to her nieces and nephews. Aged 91 years "Sadly missed - Never Forgotten" Private cremation, as per Patricia's wishes was held at Leura Crematorium Gardens on Monday 15th April 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More