RICHARDS: Peter 27 February, 2019 suddenly at Nepean Hospital, Kingswood. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Rita (dec), loved father & father-in-law of Mandy & Rob, Christopher & Allan, Lesley & Darren, much loved Grandad of Billy, Rory and Lachy. Will be greatly missed. Funeral & committal services for PETER will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (7TH MARCH, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club Snooker Association, Lithgow Workmen's Club, Lithgow Vintage Car & Landrover Owner's Clubs are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019
