SLATTERY: Raymond Leo (Ray) 10 February, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital surrounded by his family. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, loved father & father-in-law of Kevin, Karen Graves, Jenny & Dave Hawken, much loved Pop of Matthew, David, Nicole, Andrew, Daniel and their partners, great grandfather of Mikaere, Tama, Kahu, Stephanie, Oliver, dear brother of Bill, Kath, George, Sid, Barrie (all dec) and uncle of their families. Aged 83 years Forever in our hearts Funeral and committal services for RAY will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Road, Bathurst TODAY, (FRIDAY 15TH FEBRUARY, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019
