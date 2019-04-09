|
Buck Sheila 16.09.1924 - 01.04.2019 Loving wife of Robert (Dec). Much loved mother and mother- in- law of Robert and Julie, Maureen and Eroll. Cherished Nanna to all of her grandchildren. Rest in peace Sheila's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service celebrating her life to be held at St Vincent's Catholic Church, 95 Williwa Street Portland on Wednesday 10th April 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon. Lithgow City Funerals Lithgow (02) 6352 2111 A Division of TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019