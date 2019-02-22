Home
BRADBURY: Thomas Anthony (Tony) 17 February, 2019 At home surrounded by his loving family. Of Lithgow and formerly of Hazelbrook. Dearly loved husband of Mavis (dec), loved father & father-in-law of David & Cindy, Derrith & Paul Selmes, Debbie & Mark Gibson, much loved Pop of his 9 grandchildren and his 14 great grandchildren. Aged 83 years. Forever in our hearts Home with Mavis A private family service was held in the chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium YESTERDAY, THURSDAY (21st FEBRUARY, 2019).



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 22, 2019
