Lewis, Alan Eric 24th June 2019 Passed away at Lithgow District Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, brother of Ray and Dorothy, Pop, father and step father, to Jillian, Mark, Steven, Narelle, Carol, Lesley, David and Mandy and families. Loved and will be missed by all. Always in our hearts. Aged 81 years. A Memorial Service will be held at Hoskins Uniting Church Tuesday 23rd July, 10.30am, followed by Lithgow Workies. No flowers by request in Lieu donations to Daffodil Cottage or NSW Cancer Council maybe left at the Church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 5, 2019