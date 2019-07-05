Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan LEWIS

Add a Memory
Alan LEWIS Notice
Lewis, Alan Eric 24th June 2019 Passed away at Lithgow District Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, brother of Ray and Dorothy, Pop, father and step father, to Jillian, Mark, Steven, Narelle, Carol, Lesley, David and Mandy and families. Loved and will be missed by all. Always in our hearts. Aged 81 years. A Memorial Service will be held at Hoskins Uniting Church Tuesday 23rd July, 10.30am, followed by Lithgow Workies. No flowers by request in Lieu donations to Daffodil Cottage or NSW Cancer Council maybe left at the Church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.