CORNWELL Dawn Anne 13/02/1939 - 17/07/2019 80 years Passed away peacefully at Lithgow Hospital, formerly of Sydney. Dearly loved mother of Simon, Bronwyn and Sarah, mother-in-law of Paul, adored grandma of Julian, Freya, Bodhi and Breanna, well loved "Mum" of Kerry and Robbie and so many others, and friend to the ever cheerful and supportive Roy. Always and forever in our hearts Mum, may peaceful rest be yours evermore. Reunited with her beloved Mick, and parents Dick and Darl. Privately cremated on 26/07/2019, with a family celebration of her life to follow.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 27, 2019