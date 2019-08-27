Home
Anne Margaret YOUNG


1941 - 2019
Anne Margaret YOUNG Notice
YOUNG (nee BOYD - SKINNER) : Anne Margaret 24 August, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Sue, Julieanne & Wayne, much loved Nan of Alicia (dec), Katie, Gemma, Cody and Cassie, dear sister, sister-in-law & fond auntie of their families. Aged 78 years Forever in our hearts Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of ANNE will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church Mort Street, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (30TH AUGUST, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. At the conclusion of the prayers following the mass the cortege will proceed to the Lawn No.2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Dementia Australia and may be left at the Church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 27, 2019
