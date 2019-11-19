|
FLYNN: Arthur Leslie (DUD) 15 November, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Formerly of Portland. Loving husband of Betty, loved father & father-in-law of Glenda & George, Sharyn & Graeme, Jo & Anthony, Tanya & Grahame (dec), much loved DUD of Mitch & Louise, Lissy & Jamie, Tammy & Chris, Ashleigh & Grant, Tegan & Tim, great grandfather of Harry, Zac, Jimmy, Nate, Ava, Bailey, Macy, Arlie, Bentley, dear brother & brother-in-law of Hazel, Marion & Lionel, Beryl & Peter, Ken (dec), Henry (dec) and uncle of their families. Aged 86 years. Forever in our hearts. Funeral and committal services for DUD will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Road, Bathurst ON THURSDAY (21ST NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. Members of the Portland R.S.L. Sport and Recreation Club and the Portland Cricket Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Three Tree Lodge and may be left at the chapel.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019