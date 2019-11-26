Home
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Mort Street
Lithgow
DOOHAN: Bernard Francis (Bernie) O.A.M. 21 November, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow & formerly of Wallerawang. Dearly loved husband of Anne, loved father & father-in-law of Patricia & Robert Crooks, Pauline & Geoff Cox, Margaret Doohan & Gary (deceased) and Kevin Doohan, much loved grandfather of Kathy, Joanna, Jonathon, Jennifer, Matthew, Michael, Jason, Rebecca, Lucy, Daniel, great grandfather of Anthony, Salote, Viliami, Sela & Maddison, dear brother & brother-in-law of Paul & Thelma (both deceased) and Frank, fond uncle of his nephews & nieces. Aged 87 years. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of BERNIE will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY (27TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Catholic portion of Pipers Flat Cemetery..



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019
