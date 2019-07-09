Home
HAMMONDS (nee McLENNAN): Beryl Ruth 5 July, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Alf (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Gai & Geoff Hart, Shelly & Emery Kertesz, much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Angela & Ben, Chantelle & Adam, Heather & Jason, Shannon & Phoebe and of her great grandchildren Beau, Xara, Evie, Kai. Aged 89 years Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for the late BERYL HAMMONDS will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church , Lithgow ON FRIDAY (12th JULY, 2019) AT 1.00PM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of Club Lithgow, Lithgow Senior Citizens and Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Alzheimer's Australia and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 9, 2019
