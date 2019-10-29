Home
THOMAS (nee WILSON): Betty Ruth 24 October, 2019 peacefully at Cooinda Aged Peoples Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Lionel (dec), loved mother of Carolyn, much loved Nan of Graham, Erin and great grandmother of Maddison and Laila, dear sister & sister-in-law of Joyce & Bill Dellabosca (both dec), Faye & John Smith and fond auntie of their families. Aged 88 years "Forever in our hearts" Funeral & committal services for BETTY will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (31ST OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Breast Cancer Foundation and may be left at the Church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019
