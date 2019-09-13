|
Compton Carmel 02.03.1958 - 06.09.2019 Much loved wife of Gareth. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Steven & Michelle. Adored daughter of John & Mary. Cherished grandmother of her 8 grandchildren. Sister & sister-in-law of Donna & Willis, Tracey & Garry, Lisa & Leigh, Julie & Ken. Family & friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Carmel's life to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Lithgow on Tuesday 17th September 2019, commencing at 11am. Lithgow City Funerals (02) 6352 2111 A Division of TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 13, 2019