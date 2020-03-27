|
STRACHAN, Carol Ann Passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2020, at her home in Wentworth Falls. Much loved wife, mother and mother-in-law of Gordon, Catherine & Tim Gibson, Andrew & Emma. Loved daughter of Allan Jenkins, fond sister & sister-in-law of Graeme & Sue Jenkins and their families, fond sister-in-law of Judith & Peter Gipps and fond niece of Shirley & Jack (dec) Cartwright and their son Ross. Aged 71 years Safe in the arms of Jesus Carol's Funeral Service was held at Leura Memorial Gardens on Thursday March 26th 2020. LEURA MEMORIAL GARDENS FUNERAL SERVICE Leura 4784 3399 Springwood: 4751 8000 Penrith: 1300 130 859
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020