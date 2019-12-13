|
MYLES, Carol Helene Late of Wallerawang Passed away peacefully December 5, 2019. Devoted Mum and Mother In Law of Jody & Dan, Leonie & Jeff, Nikki, John & Renee, Shannon & Michael. Adored Nanna & Great Grandmother. Good friend to Dudley. Will be missed by Troy. Aged 75 Years Family and friends of Carol are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the All Souls Chapel, Hawthorne Avenue, Rookwood on Wednesday December 18, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery. Bulli - 0242859449
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019