Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4285 9449
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
All Souls Chapel
Hawthorne Avenue
Rookwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol MYLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Helene MYLES

Add a Memory
Carol Helene MYLES Notice
MYLES, Carol Helene Late of Wallerawang Passed away peacefully December 5, 2019. Devoted Mum and Mother In Law of Jody & Dan, Leonie & Jeff, Nikki, John & Renee, Shannon & Michael. Adored Nanna & Great Grandmother. Good friend to Dudley. Will be missed by Troy. Aged 75 Years Family and friends of Carol are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the All Souls Chapel, Hawthorne Avenue, Rookwood on Wednesday December 18, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery. Bulli - 0242859449



logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -