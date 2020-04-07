Home
Services
Leura Memorial Gardens Funeral Service
1-17 Kitchener Road
Springwood, New South Wales 2780
02 4784 3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Carole CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL (nee TWEEDIE): Carole 27 March, 2020 unexpectedly at her home. Of Hartley and formerly of "Koopartoo", Wolgan Valley. Dearly loved mother of Pamella, Leslie, much loved Nanny of Piper, dear sister of Frances, Bruce, David (dec), Ken, Steven, fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 75 years. Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for Carole were held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura last Thursday (2nd April, 2020). A memorial service for Carole will be announced at a later date.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -