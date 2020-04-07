|
CAMPBELL (nee TWEEDIE): Carole 27 March, 2020 unexpectedly at her home. Of Hartley and formerly of "Koopartoo", Wolgan Valley. Dearly loved mother of Pamella, Leslie, much loved Nanny of Piper, dear sister of Frances, Bruce, David (dec), Ken, Steven, fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 75 years. Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for Carole were held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura last Thursday (2nd April, 2020). A memorial service for Carole will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 7, 2020