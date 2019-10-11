Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine NEWCOMBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Cecilia NEWCOMBE

Add a Memory
Catherine Cecilia NEWCOMBE Notice
NEWCOMBE (nee DOWDELL): Catherine Cecilia (KITTY) Passed away peacefully at her home in Lithgow on Monday 7 th October, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Dave (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacqueline and Ross Mansell (Kiama), Ian Newcombe (Newcastle), Allan Newcombe (deceased), Jenny and Peter McKie (Canberra), Rhelma and Don Pardy (The Oaks), Loretta Newcombe (South Penrith), Cacy and Trevor Watkins (Lithgow), Regina Newcombe (deceased), and Glenn Newcombe (Lithgow). Much loved Grandma of her 14 grandchildren Kurt, Davina, Louise (deceased) Vivien, Adele, David, Elise, Matt, Dylan, Lauren, Ben, Jake, Kyle, Ayesha and her 10 great grandchildren Josie, Kipp, Tess, Tayla, Makenzie, Eden, Angus, Quinn, Nicholas and Coco. Dear sister of Ray Dowdell, Tommy Dowdell and Stella Barker (all deceased), fond sister-in-law and aunty of their families, and of the Newcombe families. Aged 93 years "Always in our hearts" Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of KITTY NEWCOMBE will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (11 TH OCTOBER, 2019) AT 12.00 O'CLOCK. At the conclusion of the prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the family grave Catholic portion of Lowther Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated but as an alternative, donations could be considered to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation & may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices