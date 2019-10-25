|
MCAULAY, COLIN A Service to give THANKS for the life of Colin (Col) McAulay will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 2 Roy Street, Lithgow on Friday 1st Nov, 2019 at 11am. Col's family, Jared, John & Toni would like all friends to attend to celebrate Colin's life. A gathering for refreshments will be held after the service. At Col's request - no flowers but donations please to 'Save the Children' and 'World Wildlife Fund' may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019