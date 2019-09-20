|
McDONALD (nee GRANT formerly DAY): Coralie Anne 16 September, 2019 peacefully at Tanderra Nursing Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Loving wife of Barry Day (dec), much loved wife of Ross, loved mother & mother-in-law of Catherine & Peter Lockhart, Juanita & Lee Bauwens, cherished Grandma of Grace, Stella, Alice, Olivia, Angus, Jack, Zane, dear sister & sister-in-law of Frances & John Molden, Doug & Judy Grant, Greg & Andrea Grant and auntie of their families. Aged 78 years Forever in our hearts Prayers for the repose of CORALIE'S soul will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON MONDAY (23RD SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers a private cremation will take place. Members of Lithgow Historical Society, Lithgow Inner Wheel Club, Lithgow Musical Society, Lithgow Quota Club, Lithgow Swimming Club & Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Tanderra Nursing Home and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 20, 2019