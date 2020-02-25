Home
MATHIAS: David John (Nugget, Porky) 22 February, 2020 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Leah, loved father & father-in-law of John & Joanne Mathias, Andrew & Julie Mathias, Kellie & Brendon Dwyer, Kaylene Ellis, Darren & Amanda Ellis, much loved Poppy of his grandchildren & great grandchildren, dear brother of Val Keates, Heather Addison & Pam Rath, fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. Aged 71 years. 'Gone fishing'. Funeral & committal services for DAVID will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (28TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of Club Lithgow, Lithgow Greyhound Club & the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. Flowers are appreciated but as an alternative, donations could be considered to the NSW Cancer Council & may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 25, 2020
