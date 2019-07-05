Home
Dawn WEEKES

WEEKES: Dawn Leone 2 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved mother of Ian, Karen, Alan, Glen, Kim & mother-in-law of their partners, much loved Nan & Grandma of her grandchildren & great grandchildren, a dear sister & sister-in- law and auntie of their families. Aged 81 years. Forever in our hearts & sadly missed. Prayers for the repose of the soul of DAWN will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON TUESDAY (9TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Catholic No.2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Lithgow District Hospital and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 5, 2019
