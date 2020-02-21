|
NEWTON: Dexter John 17 February, 2020 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Formerly of Portland. Dearly loved husband of Mavis (dec) & Gill, loved father of Sharon, Anthony, Vaughan, Sandra, Dexta (dec), Lexi and loving stepfather, much loved Pop of his grandchildren & great grandchildren, step grandchildren & step great grandchildren, dear brother and uncle of their families. Aged 83 years. Forever in our hearts Prayers for the repose of DEXTER'S soul will be offered in St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Portland on MONDAY (24TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 10.30AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Lawn portion of Portland Cemetery. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club and Portland RSL Sport & Recreation Club are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020