BUGAIOW: Dimitri (Jim) 19 March, 2020, Peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Former husband of Cheryle, loved father & father-in-law of Valerie & Greg, Andrew, Phillip & Ellen, Jeremy & Skye, much loved Pop of Sebastian, Yasmin, Ethan, Vanessa, dear brother & brother-in-law of Nadia & Greg Carter, fond uncle of Sharon, Scott & their families. Aged 67 years Forever in our hearts Funeral & committal services for Dimitri were held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura last Friday, 27th March,2020.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 31, 2020
