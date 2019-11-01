Home
Dolce Margaret WAY

Dolce Margaret WAY Notice
WAY (nee WILSON): Dolce Margaret 25 October, 2019 peacefully at Cooinda Aged Peoples Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Loving wife of Nev (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law, much loved Grandma and dear sister & sister-in-law and auntie of their families. Aged 91 years "In God's presence" Funeral and committal services for DOLCE will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON MONDAY (4TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.30 AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
