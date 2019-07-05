Home
Donald BURTON

BURTON: Donald Malcolm Raicha (Don) 1 July, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Rae, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Andrew, Fiona & Andrew Tickle, much loved Pop of his grandchildren. Aged 85 years Forever in our hearts Funeral and committal services for DONALD will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON MONDAY (8TH JULY, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Golf Club and Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Three Tree Lodge and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 5, 2019
