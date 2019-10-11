|
BURNS: Douglas John (Doug) 5 October, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow & formerly of Young. Devoted & much loved husband of Margaret, adored father & father-in-law of Kathy & Jeff, Julia & Des, Diane & Ray and their families. Aged 84 years "Our cheeky, loving song & dance man has left us." A service for DOUG was held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lithgow yesterday, THURSDAY (10TH OCTOBER, 2019) followed by private cremation.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019