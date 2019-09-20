|
SECKOLD: Edward John (Ted) 12 September, 2019 peacefully at Cooinda Aged Peoples Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Maisie (deceased), loved father & father-in-law of Ralph & Bernadette, Mark & Debbie, much loved Pop of Chris & Jennifer, Ben & Rowen, Michael & Larissa and his 10 great grandchildren, Aged 92 years Reunited with Maisie. Funeral & committal services for EDWARD (TED) SECKOLD will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lithgow ON TUESDAY (24TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of Club Lithgow & the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Lithgow District Hospital & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 20, 2019