FARR: Frank Maxwell (Max) NSS 13100 (Vietnam Veteran) 14 October, 2019 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Formerly of North Ryde. Loving son of Frank & Elsie (both dec), dearly loved brother of Lynette, Marcia and five other living siblings. Aged 73 years "A fine gentleman, loved by many" "Served his country well" "Fear not for I Am with you" Respecting Max's wishes a private cremation was held YESTERDAY (17TH OCTOBER, 2019). His final resting place will be at Pine Grove Memorial Park, Minchinbury reunited with his family.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019