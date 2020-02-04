|
GANDER: Gail Dianne (Goose) 28 January, 2020 peacefully at her home. Of Lithgow. Beloved daughter of Phil (dec) & Lesley Gander, much loved sister of Carol, Annette (dec) and Russell, adored auntie of Shannon. Aged 63 years "Forever in our hearts" Funeral & committal services for GAIL will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (7TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 4, 2020