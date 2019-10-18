Home
Gladys May FARRELL

FARRELL (nee KERR): Gladys May 13 October, 2019 peacefully at Tanderra Nursing Home, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Neville (Mick) (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Peter (dec), Gary & Patricia, Heather & Mark Anderson, much loved Nan of Nicholas & Kim, Christopher, dear sister & sister-in-law of Norman & Doreen (both dec) and auntie of their family. Aged 87 years "Sadly Missed" Funeral and committal services for GLADYS will be held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura ON MONDAY (21ST OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019
