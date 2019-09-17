|
QUINN: Graham 12 September, 2019 peacefully at his home in Lithgow with his darling by his side. Dearly loved partner of Gladys, loved father & father-in-law of Glenda & Noel, Susan & Noel, Debbie, Robyn & Mark, Graeme & Natalie, Warren & Denise, Dennis & Carolyn, Dale & Phil and Graham, much loved Pop of his grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren, dear brother of Ron, Milton, Colyn, Peter, Deidre (all deceased), Kerry & Ken, fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. In his 84th year "Forever loved." A service for GRAHAM QUINN will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lithgow ON FRIDAY (20TH SEPTEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Anglican No.2 portion of Lithgow Cemetery. Members of Club Lithgow & the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Lung Foundation Australia & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 17, 2019