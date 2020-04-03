|
HARRIS: Graham Walter (The Gentle Giant) 19 March, 2020 peacefully at Nepean Hospital, Kingswood. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of David Harris (stillborn), Catherine & Brad Turvey, Deborah & Brett Holder, much loved 'Pop' of Joshua, Racquel & Ben, Ethan & Adam, much loved great-grandfather of Hendrik, son of Walter Harris, Henrietta & Phillip Burrell (all deceased), loving nephew of Evelyn & Walter Glynn (both deceased) dear cousin of Robert, Paul & Helen, former husband of Colinette Morris, fond son-in-law of Marjorie Morris, brother-in-law of Margaret & Michael Combs, loved 'Uncle Graham' of Aaron Grocott, Gerome Combs & Krystina Campbell and extended families. Aged 78 years Forever in our hearts 'Have a good one' A memorial service for Graham will be held at a later date.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020