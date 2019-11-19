|
Green David Rodney (Bunda) 23.1.1962 - 9.11.2019 Loving father of Stephen and Michael. Much loved by all your brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. You will be sadly missed by all who knew you. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of David's life to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow, Friday 22nd November 2019, commencing at 11.30am In memory of David please feel free to wear a football jersey. Lithgow City Funerals (02) 6352 2111 A Division of TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019