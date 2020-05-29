|
|
COX (nee CHICK): Heather Katherine 22 May, 2020 peacefully at Tanderra Nursing Home, Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Bob (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Brenda & Gary, Alison & Victor, fond Granny of her 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, dear sister of Barbara and Peter (both dec) Aged 90 years. Finally at peace Funeral and committal services for Heather were held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura yesterday Thursday 28TH May, 2020.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on May 29, 2020