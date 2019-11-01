|
HARRIS (nee HASSEN): Ilma (Judy) 28 October, 2019 peacefully at home. Of Lithgow. Devoted wife of Ron (dec), devoted mother & mother-in- law of Rhonda & Gordon, Greg & Vicki, Trevor & Maree, Sheryl & Ken, Brenda & Les (dec), Nana Judy of her grandchildren. Aged 86 years "Loved and remembered always" Funeral and committal services for JUDY will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON MONDAY (4TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 2.00 PM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019