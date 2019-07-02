|
McINROY, Iris Jean. Nee Chaplin Formerly of Lithgow Passed away peacefully on 26 June, 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Donald (Mac) (dec'd). Loved mother of David and Marie (dec'd). Colin, Fiona and Brett and cherished grandson Daniel. The family and friends of Iris are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life in the Garden Chapel, Castlebrook Crematorium.Windsor Road. Rouse Hill (entry opposite White Hart Drive) on Thursday. 4 July, 2019 at 10.00am. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider a donation to the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Women's Shelter. White Lady Funerals, Pennant Hills 02-9980 9935
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 2, 2019