ABBOTT: Jack Albert 10 November, 2019 peacefully at his home in Portland. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loved father & father-in-law of Dianne, Graeme & Wendy, much loved Poppy of Amanda, loved brother of Viti & her family. In his 92nd year. Always in our hearts. Funeral & committal services for JACK will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Road, Bathurst TODAY, FRIDAY (15TH NOVEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Portland Hospital Auxiliary & may be left at the chapel.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019