SMITH (nee NICHOLSON): Jackie 23 March, 2020 peacefully at her home in Portland surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Leo, loved mother & mother-in-law of Nicola & Richard, Deanna & Shane, much loved 'Grandma' of Connor, Will, Leo, Seb & Ava, beloved daughter of Tommy (deceased) & Noeline, dear daughter-in-law of Leo & Anne (both deceased), loving sister of Noel, Tommy, Michael, Louise, Cathy, Bernice, Trichie, Dianne (deceased) & Neil (deceased), fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 61 years Always in our hearts . A memorial service for Jackie will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 31, 2020